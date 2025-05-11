Sign up
Previous
Photo 3616
Mr Chill
As you know from my zoomed out image they can feel pretty safe even when I get this close with my zoom as I'm a long way from them in reality.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6345
photos
246
followers
269
following
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
Latest from all albums
3611
3612
2444
3613
2445
3614
3615
3616
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th May 2025 4:01pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a perfect portrait ! fav
May 11th, 2025
