Mr Chill by koalagardens
Mr Chill

As you know from my zoomed out image they can feel pretty safe even when I get this close with my zoom as I'm a long way from them in reality.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a perfect portrait ! fav
May 11th, 2025  
