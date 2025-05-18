Previous
this is what I live for by koalagardens
Photo 3623

this is what I live for

moments like this when - first time joey comes at least part way out of the pouch - most of joey is still inside, and not long, back in again
18th May 2025 18th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
