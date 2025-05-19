Previous
the stretch by koalagardens
the stretch

you can clearly see in this next photo the pouch opening is being stretched completely as joey naps half in half out
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Awesome photo! Mom looks very alert to whatever is happening in their vicinity!
May 19th, 2025  
Karen ace
Such a privilege to see these remarkable captures.
May 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Amazing capture!
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree with Karen, how lucky we are… beautiful moments captured & shared. Soo precious
May 19th, 2025  
Jo ace
How lovely to have the chance to see this
May 19th, 2025  
