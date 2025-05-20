Previous
and joey is back in pouch by koalagardens
and joey is back in pouch

after sitting a little while as per the last 2 photos, as soon as mum began to move, joey pulled back completely into the pouch
20th May 2025 20th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
