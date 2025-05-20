Sign up
Previous
Photo 3625
and joey is back in pouch
after sitting a little while as per the last 2 photos, as soon as mum began to move, joey pulled back completely into the pouch
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
