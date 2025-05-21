Previous
mid scratch by koalagardens
Photo 3626

mid scratch

notice the terrific scent gland on Woody? (the big brown stain mid-chest) the males use this oily gland to run on trees to mark territory
21st May 2025 21st May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
993% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Clever woody… looking mighty cool…resting
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact