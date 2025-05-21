Sign up
Photo 3626
mid scratch
notice the terrific scent gland on Woody? (the big brown stain mid-chest) the males use this oily gland to run on trees to mark territory
21st May 2025
21st May 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th May 2025 3:14pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Clever woody… looking mighty cool…resting
May 21st, 2025
