Photo 3627
Honeydew is finally home!
It's been so long, but she's home. I happened to be in at the hospital yesterday training some of the clinical staff when her results arrived, so we packed her into the car with me when I left!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Glad she is safe and home.
May 22nd, 2025
Her little face is so cute.
May 22nd, 2025
Wonderful news ! So cute and innocent looking ! fav
May 22nd, 2025
