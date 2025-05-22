Previous
Honeydew is finally home! by koalagardens
Honeydew is finally home!

It's been so long, but she's home. I happened to be in at the hospital yesterday training some of the clinical staff when her results arrived, so we packed her into the car with me when I left!
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Shutterbug ace
Glad she is safe and home.
May 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Her little face is so cute.
May 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful news ! So cute and innocent looking ! fav
May 22nd, 2025  
