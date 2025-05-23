Sign up
Photo 3628
can't see joey now ...
and she can still race up the trees at full pace
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christina
ace
Supermum eh?
May 25th, 2025
