Photo 3635
snuggled in
Valentine in a swamp mahogany
30th May 2025
30th May 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
11
4
4
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
30th May 2025 8:08am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Zilli~
Adorable
June 2nd, 2025
Beverley
Looking quite comfy & happy…
June 2nd, 2025
Islandgirl
Just adorable!
June 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
They are all so used to seeing you. I love how they just look down at you. Whenever, we see one they scurry around and hide on the other side of the tree.. :)
June 2nd, 2025
