snuggled in by koalagardens
Photo 3635

snuggled in

Valentine in a swamp mahogany
30th May 2025 30th May 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Zilli~ ace
Adorable
June 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looking quite comfy & happy…
June 2nd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Just adorable!
June 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
They are all so used to seeing you. I love how they just look down at you. Whenever, we see one they scurry around and hide on the other side of the tree.. :)
June 2nd, 2025  
