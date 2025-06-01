Sign up
Previous
Photo 3637
happy to be home
Honeydew seems to have settled right back in
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
