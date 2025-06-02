Sign up
Photo 3638
look closely again
this time you can just see a couple of joey toes
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
8
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
3rd June 2025 2:39pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
onyx
marsupial
wildandfree
30dw-2025
Beverley
Sooo cute, wow this is a super photo…
June 4th, 2025
