the eyes say it all by koalagardens
Photo 3641

the eyes say it all

Honeydew has amazing expressions
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Honeydew is a beauty
June 7th, 2025  
Her left eye is focussed on your movement… Shes so beautiful
June 7th, 2025  
