Photo 3641
the eyes say it all
Honeydew has amazing expressions
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
8
8
2
2
2
2
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th June 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Babs
ace
Honeydew is a beauty
June 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Her left eye is focussed on your movement… Shes so beautiful
June 7th, 2025
