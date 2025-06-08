Previous
and it's gone by koalagardens
Photo 3644

and it's gone

just like that, the foot slipped back inside the warm, safe pouch again (see yesterdays photo)
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Cosy warm & snuggly
June 8th, 2025  
Desi
Totally fascinating! What a fun way to learn a little more about these amazing creatures
June 8th, 2025  
