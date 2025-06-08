Sign up
Photo 3644
and it's gone
just like that, the foot slipped back inside the warm, safe pouch again (see yesterdays photo)
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Beverley
Cosy warm & snuggly
June 8th, 2025
Desi
Totally fascinating! What a fun way to learn a little more about these amazing creatures
June 8th, 2025
