Photo 3646
high five!
ok so 2 toes are fused together, but since the claws are still separate I'm sticking to it - just be careful of em as you jump and meet that palm ...
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Christina
ace
Perfect shot to showcase those hands
June 10th, 2025
