Photo 3649
on alert
it wasn't me that that got their attention, but I caught it at least - first time I've seen joey sitting completely out of the pouch in Onyx's lap.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th June 2025 4:00pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, that little face is just so cute!
June 14th, 2025
Anne
ace
A great record of a special moment Katrina
June 14th, 2025
