Photo 3652
still hanging around
it's such a joy to see Honeydew out the kitchen window, especially after the tough run she has had in just 2 years of life
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
4
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
honeydew
marsupial
wildandfree
30dw-2025
Christine Sztukowski
Cute
June 18th, 2025
Beverley
Adorable
June 18th, 2025
