Previous
Photo 3653
who said beachball?
Woody is perfectly round and balancing on next to nothing lol
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th June 2025 4:52pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't nature wonderful ! fav
June 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a cute beachball too! =)
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very round and very fuzzy!
June 19th, 2025
