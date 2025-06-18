Sign up
Previous
Photo 3654
hold me close
at this age mums do have to keep a good check on little joeys for sure
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
4
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6416
photos
245
followers
268
following
1001% complete
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
2475
2476
3651
3652
2477
3653
2478
3654
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th June 2025 5:00pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww so sweet
June 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! So sweet ! fav
June 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh… so beautiful to see.
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how precious!
June 20th, 2025
