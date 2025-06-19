Previous
that's a better fit by koalagardens
occasionally the koalas do choose wider branches
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1001% complete

