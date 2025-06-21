Sign up
Previous
Photo 3657
me me me
out that kitchen window, Valentine is bellowing his lungs out (territory marking)
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6422
photos
247
followers
268
following
1001% complete
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
2478
3654
2479
3655
2480
3656
2481
3657
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th June 2025 12:39pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
KV
ace
Super shot… I had no idea they bellowed.
June 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, what a great sight out of your window.
June 23rd, 2025
