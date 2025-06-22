Previous
laying down to eat by koalagardens
Photo 3658

laying down to eat

or I could have titled out on a limb lol
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1002% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a glorious capture… so relaxed and happy. So cuddly…
June 24th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
They really are such acrobats...
June 24th, 2025  
Anne ace
He/she has a bulgy belly! Wonderful to see a koala in a different position
June 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Big stretch
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact