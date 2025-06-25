Sign up
Photo 3661
snug as a
koala of course!
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
8
2
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
22nd June 2025 8:08am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
30dw-2025
Diana
ace
Another wonderful shot and different position!
June 26th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, so cute!
June 26th, 2025
