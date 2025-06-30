Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3666
the last leaves of June
gotta get em all
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6433
photos
247
followers
268
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
Latest from all albums
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
2483
3665
3666
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th June 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30dw-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
And moving on to July
July 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Nicely backlit! Do the leaves they eat continue through your winter months?
July 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy to gather the last few leaves !
July 1st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love the title. Guess you are moving into winter. Theoretically I know your season's are more or less opposite to ours but it always catches me off guard when I am watching a show from Australia, and they talk about a lovely spring day in October, or have a BarBQ on the beach for Christmas.
July 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture…
July 1st, 2025
Jim R
ace
I am enjoying your koala shots! They are all so great.
July 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot!
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close