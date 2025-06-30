Previous
the last leaves of June by koalagardens
Photo 3666

the last leaves of June

gotta get em all
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
And moving on to July
July 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Nicely backlit! Do the leaves they eat continue through your winter months?
July 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy to gather the last few leaves !
July 1st, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the title. Guess you are moving into winter. Theoretically I know your season's are more or less opposite to ours but it always catches me off guard when I am watching a show from Australia, and they talk about a lovely spring day in October, or have a BarBQ on the beach for Christmas.
July 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning capture…
July 1st, 2025  
Jim R ace
I am enjoying your koala shots! They are all so great.
July 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot!
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact