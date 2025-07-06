Sign up
Photo 3672
Does he miss me?
I’m still in Ohio but I had a few photos prepped and finally a quiet moment to post before I begin a big stocktake on the stuff leftover (I’m in charge of registrations). Hope all here are well!
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
14
2
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
4th July 2025 2:50pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up of this great fella, hope you get a chance to relax!
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet face!
July 13th, 2025
