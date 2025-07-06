Previous
Does he miss me? by koalagardens
Does he miss me?

I’m still in Ohio but I had a few photos prepped and finally a quiet moment to post before I begin a big stocktake on the stuff leftover (I’m in charge of registrations). Hope all here are well!
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Wonderful close up of this great fella, hope you get a chance to relax!
July 13th, 2025  
Sweet face!
July 13th, 2025  
