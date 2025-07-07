Sign up
Photo 3673
Koala on a stick
yep somehow that is comfortable?
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Mags
Oh my gosh!
July 14th, 2025
Sylvia
A daily dose of love, thank you
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
Cute little poser
July 14th, 2025
Diana
For me, it would be a pain in the butt! Valentine looks so cool, fabulous shot .
July 14th, 2025
Corinne C
Lol, still looking comfy!
July 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Nice framing of the eye
July 14th, 2025
