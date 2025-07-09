Previous
Snuggled into the leaves by koalagardens
Photo 3675

Snuggled into the leaves

I board the first leg of the long flight home in about 4 hours - can’t wait to see the koalas but this holiday was far too fast!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
He/she looks very snug. Have a safe journey home.
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact