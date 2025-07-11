Previous
nestled on high by koalagardens
Photo 3677

nestled on high

from most angles around the tree you could only see a vague shape, but I found one clear view from here
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo cute
July 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a fuzzy butt.
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and so cute.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted !
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful shot from the rear! =)
July 20th, 2025  
