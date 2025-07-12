Previous
itty bitty feetsy weetsy by koalagardens
itty bitty feetsy weetsy

I've not seen Enya yet since I got home, this was taken before I went - that joey must be fully out now! I also came home and hello covid, so I'm totally useless just now.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Oh no… look after yourself & get better…
July 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! That tiny foot is so cute. Take care of yourself!
July 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, get well soon xxx
July 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! what bad luck - hope it will only be light dose and you will soon be well again - Take care ! 🙏

July 21st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So sorry to hear you've caught Covid - hope you fight it off quickly. That little foot is so cute!
July 21st, 2025  
