Photo 3678
itty bitty feetsy weetsy
I've not seen Enya yet since I got home, this was taken before I went - that joey must be fully out now! I also came home and hello covid, so I'm totally useless just now.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
enya
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Oh no… look after yourself & get better…
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! That tiny foot is so cute. Take care of yourself!
July 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh dear, get well soon xxx
July 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! what bad luck - hope it will only be light dose and you will soon be well again - Take care ! 🙏
July 21st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So sorry to hear you've caught Covid - hope you fight it off quickly. That little foot is so cute!
July 21st, 2025
