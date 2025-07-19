Previous
first koala sighting on coming home by koalagardens
first koala sighting on coming home

she was too busy eating to even care
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Jo ace
Love the position
July 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A gorgeous sight… welcoming you home.
July 24th, 2025  
