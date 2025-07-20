Sign up
Previous
Photo 3681
balancing is life
for a koala up there!
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
6
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th July 2025 3:09pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful is nature !
July 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
No one does it better in nature than a koala!
July 24th, 2025
Jo
ace
Looks very precarious
July 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Love those spots on that rump. =)
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cute poser
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a cute little ball
July 24th, 2025
