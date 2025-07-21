Sign up
Photo 3682
tasty treats - leaves and flower buds
the red gum flowers in winter providing lots of important calories to many birds and insects
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Maggiemae
ace
Good to see there are plenty of gum leaves for these beauties!
July 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see food is plentiful !
July 25th, 2025
