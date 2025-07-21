Previous
tasty treats - leaves and flower buds by koalagardens
tasty treats - leaves and flower buds

the red gum flowers in winter providing lots of important calories to many birds and insects
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Maggiemae ace
Good to see there are plenty of gum leaves for these beauties!
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see food is plentiful !
July 25th, 2025  
