Photo 3685
tuck in those fingers and toes
the winter winds are chilly, but there is a little sun today
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
24th July 2025 11:45am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Beverley
Settled and cozy… Hope your feeling ok…
July 26th, 2025
