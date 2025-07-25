Previous
bright eyed by koalagardens
bright eyed

even if they don't have a tail to be bushy
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Lol - love your image, and your caption and narrative!
July 27th, 2025  
LOVE!
July 27th, 2025  
