Photo 3686
bright eyed
even if they don't have a tail to be bushy
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th July 2025 1:01pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Rob Z
ace
Lol - love your image, and your caption and narrative!
July 27th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
LOVE!
July 27th, 2025
