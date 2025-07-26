Sign up
Photo 3687
Enya's little'un
if you look closely you can see the teat sticking out of Enya's pouch. Even tho a koala has two teats, any one joey only ever drinks from one.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th July 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Karen
ace
A wonderful look at a koala’s mother and her juvenile’s stages. Enya’s youngster is so sweet. Enya looks totally blissful.
July 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
a fabulous capture of this ever so preciious moment!
July 28th, 2025
