Enya's little'un by koalagardens
Photo 3687

Enya's little'un

if you look closely you can see the teat sticking out of Enya's pouch. Even tho a koala has two teats, any one joey only ever drinks from one.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Karen ace
A wonderful look at a koala’s mother and her juvenile’s stages. Enya’s youngster is so sweet. Enya looks totally blissful.
July 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
a fabulous capture of this ever so preciious moment!
July 28th, 2025  
