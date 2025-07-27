Previous
decisions! by koalagardens
decisions!

I came along just in time to see Valentine making decisions on which tree to move to - you can see him thinking!
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
July 28th, 2025  
