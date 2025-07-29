Sign up
Photo 3690
balanced
the colours, the size of the branches, the way Zeus is wedged in, all just felt very balanced to me for a change, instead of hanging crazy
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
zeus
marsupial
wildandfree
