winter sun by koalagardens
winter sun

keeping fingers and toes tucked in helps keep warm too
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
August 2nd, 2025  
Michelle
Cute capture
August 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a sweet shot!
August 2nd, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
She looks very cute here. Funny to hear you talking about keeping warm when we are melting up here in Ontario.
August 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet shot!
August 2nd, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely light and narrative
August 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's a super illustration of that behavior. Such a plump round shape.
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beauty.
August 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautifully composed
August 2nd, 2025  
