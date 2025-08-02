Sign up
Previous
Photo 3694
winter sun
keeping fingers and toes tucked in helps keep warm too
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
9
5
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6474
photos
248
followers
270
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Latest from all albums
3689
3690
3691
3692
2495
3693
3694
2496
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th July 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
August 2nd, 2025
Michelle
Cute capture
August 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a sweet shot!
August 2nd, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
She looks very cute here. Funny to hear you talking about keeping warm when we are melting up here in Ontario.
August 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet shot!
August 2nd, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely light and narrative
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a super illustration of that behavior. Such a plump round shape.
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beauty.
August 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautifully composed
August 2nd, 2025
