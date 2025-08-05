Sign up
Previous
Photo 3697
hang on - 2 fellas and 1 branch
Woody isn't actually laughing or pleased with himself as he is the one out on a limb. That's Valentine on the right, back near the tree trunk holding Woody there. The breeding season is kicking off and there is territory to dispute!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6479
photos
247
followers
270
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st July 2025 12:37pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
such a fabulous capture and great story telling! Hope all ended well for Woody ;-)
August 5th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
wow, two of them. I thought they are playing games.
August 5th, 2025
Desi
What a wonderful story telling shot together with your caption below. So interesting. Thank you
August 5th, 2025
