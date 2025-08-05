Previous
hang on - 2 fellas and 1 branch by koalagardens
Photo 3697

hang on - 2 fellas and 1 branch

Woody isn't actually laughing or pleased with himself as he is the one out on a limb. That's Valentine on the right, back near the tree trunk holding Woody there. The breeding season is kicking off and there is territory to dispute!
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1012% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a fabulous capture and great story telling! Hope all ended well for Woody ;-)
August 5th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
wow, two of them. I thought they are playing games.
August 5th, 2025  
Desi
What a wonderful story telling shot together with your caption below. So interesting. Thank you
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact