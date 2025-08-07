Previous
winner of the stupidest way to sleep goes to
winner of the stupidest way to sleep goes to

Honeydew!
7th August 2025

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Karen ace
lol! Honeydew - really!! What an unimaginable sleeping position! Look at that back leg. They sure are limber and lithe. Awesome shot.
August 7th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
Hahaha. Hold on!
August 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha that is brilliant! Great shot!
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my - the blood rushes to my head ,just looking at it ! Fav
August 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
LOL
August 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lol
August 7th, 2025  
Anne ace
Aww, bless! Must have been tired!
August 7th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - that's sooo good!!
August 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Prevents wrinkles ;)
August 7th, 2025  
Michelle
Must be a warm of staying cool while asleep!
August 7th, 2025  
