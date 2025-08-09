Sign up
Previous
Photo 3701
hang on, I think I can get comfy
Enya's joey is learning some moves up there
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Annie D
ace
Oh my! How sweet. They often look so awkwardly positioned.
August 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
As cute as it gets, Enya sure is holding on to secure support!
August 10th, 2025
Desi
Oh this is so adorable!
August 10th, 2025
