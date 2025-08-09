Previous
hang on, I think I can get comfy by koalagardens
Photo 3701

hang on, I think I can get comfy

Enya's joey is learning some moves up there
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Annie D
Oh my! How sweet. They often look so awkwardly positioned.
August 10th, 2025  
Diana
As cute as it gets, Enya sure is holding on to secure support!
August 10th, 2025  
Desi
Oh this is so adorable!
August 10th, 2025  
