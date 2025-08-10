Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
phew that's better
good to see joey wriggled into a safe position (see yesterdays image)
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Ready and comfy for more sleep
August 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh yes, Enya has her arms in a protective position too.
August 11th, 2025
Brian
ace
Aww! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 11th, 2025
