phew that's better by koalagardens
phew that's better

good to see joey wriggled into a safe position (see yesterdays image)
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Ready and comfy for more sleep
August 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh yes, Enya has her arms in a protective position too.
August 11th, 2025  
Brian ace
Aww! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 11th, 2025  
