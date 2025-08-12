Sign up
Previous
Photo 3703
sweet sleeps
so funny that we anthropomorphise animals and would say oh he is smiling :)
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
3
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Sweet face!
August 12th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
So peaceful!
August 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw! so relaxed in sleep ! fav
August 12th, 2025
