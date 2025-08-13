Sign up
Previous
Photo 3704
not quite napping
or napping with eyes open maybe?
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
Oh Katrina what a sight! You work so hard for these koalas
August 14th, 2025
