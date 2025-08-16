Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3707
Valentine
up close and personal - although of course I'm still some distance away but he is doing quality control duty in the smaller plantation trees today
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6499
photos
246
followers
269
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
Latest from all albums
3703
2506
3704
2507
2508
3705
3706
3707
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th August 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great portrait! He's a handsome fellow indeed!
August 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close