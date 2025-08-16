Previous
Valentine by koalagardens
Valentine

up close and personal - although of course I'm still some distance away but he is doing quality control duty in the smaller plantation trees today
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great portrait! He's a handsome fellow indeed!
August 18th, 2025  
