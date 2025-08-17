Sign up
Photo 3708
foot fetish
I mean koala feet are fascinating - thumbs and fused toes I love em
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
7
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th August 2025 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
feet
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Soo cute… so precious
August 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cute
August 18th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is fascinating. Both cute and terrifying
August 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That took a few moments to interprete. What a super close-up.
August 18th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
So interesting!
August 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Ah, those toes!! Awesome shot.
August 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool close up
August 18th, 2025
