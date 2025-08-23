Sign up
Photo 3714
Momo taking chances
Momo has been coming back onto the property during August, but Valentine has found him and had him held in a tree for a day. It will be interesting to watch and see if Momo returns and they have agreed on his lower place in the hierarchy.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6514
photos
247
followers
270
following
1017% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th August 2025 9:46am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Shirley
ace
Hello cutie
August 26th, 2025
