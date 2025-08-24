Sign up
Previous
Photo 3715
hey I'm holding on by myself
Enya's joey a little bit independent
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Brian
ace
Aww!
August 27th, 2025
