Photo 3716
hey good looking!
surprised to see Honeydew in this bottle brush, but she quickly moved on so it was just a momentary pause and great photo op
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
6
8
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
17
6
8
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
26th August 2025 2:38pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sylvia
ace
So adorable!
August 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Honeydew is soooo cute!
August 27th, 2025
Kate
ace
Great hoot op for sure
August 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
She is beautiful fav
August 27th, 2025
haskar
ace
Sweet portrait.
August 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super closeup capture!
August 27th, 2025
