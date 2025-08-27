Sign up
Photo 3718
how do they stay on?
that thin bit of branch he is perched on lol
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
2
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
24th August 2025 12:26pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Beautiful balancing…
August 28th, 2025
