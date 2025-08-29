Previous
breeding season starting up by koalagardens
breeding season starting up

Valentine's scent gland is become more active an prominent as the season starts up
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Beverley ace
Clever valentine.. beautiful photo…
August 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - looking out for the girls !!! fav
August 30th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
He seems to be watching something interesting!
August 30th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
He looks very alpha here. What happened with Momo, if you know?
August 30th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
August 30th, 2025  
