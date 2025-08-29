Sign up
Previous
Photo 3720
breeding season starting up
Valentine's scent gland is become more active an prominent as the season starts up
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th August 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Clever valentine.. beautiful photo…
August 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - looking out for the girls !!! fav
August 30th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
He seems to be watching something interesting!
August 30th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
He looks very alpha here. What happened with Momo, if you know?
August 30th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
August 30th, 2025
