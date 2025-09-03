Previous
out for the count by koalagardens
Photo 3726

out for the count

but a fun koala fact is koalas digestive systems work around the clock and they will poo while asleep as you can see happening here
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1020% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
Well I am super pleased we don't share that trait!!
September 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cute shot , like Christina are so pleased we don’t share that trait lol
September 4th, 2025  
Denise Wood
beautiful :)
September 4th, 2025  
Annie D ace
They are such enigmatic creatures :)
September 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful pic😊
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact